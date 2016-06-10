Greenport news: GHS homecoming this weekend

This weekend is homecoming at Greenport High School. The highlight of the weeklong festivities will be the presentation of the homecoming queen and king and their court. The queen and king, selected by the entire student body, are Ginger Hughes and Tashan Lawrence. Representing the freshman class are Mary Kaffaga, Ahkee Anderson and Joshua Santacroce. The sophomores chose Andria Skrezec and Brandon Clark. Junior representatives are Zoe Medina and Sam Mastrangelo. The senior class princess and prince are Maia Mazzaferro and Jack Webster.

The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary’s East End/Shelter Island branch will hold a dinner at the Soundview Restaurant today, Thursday, Oct. 6, from noon to 8 p.m. The fare consists of spaghetti with meatballs or chicken Parmesan and the cost is $20 per person. Call Carol at 631- 477-2047 for more information or tickets.

The Greenport Fire Department Rescue Squad’s annual chicken dinner fundraiser is set for Wednesday, Oct. 12, noon to 8 p.m. at the Soundview. Takeout will be available.

Community Action Southold Town needs your help. It will conduct a supermarket food drive to replenish its food pantry Saturday, Oct. 8. Volunteers will be collecting donations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Greenport and Southold IGAs, Cutchogue King Kullen and Mattituck Marketplace. The CAST food pantry is open Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-noon and Tuesdays, 3 -5 p.m.

You may think of him as a teacher or as a school board member, but it seems Dan Creedon was also a football player back in the day! He and some 30 teammates from Stony Brook University’s club football teams were recently honored at halftime. Stony Brook had club teams from 1969 until 1984, when they became an intercollegiate team.

St. Peter’s annual Harvest Festival is this Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It features live music; homemade clam chowder, wurst, hot dogs, chili, potato pancakes, German potato salad, baked goods and more; a huge yard sale and book and plant sale; handmade crafts; a basket auction; and children’s activities. The rain date is Monday, Oct. 10. For more information, call 631-477-0662.

The GHS athletic department has started something new: Each week, coaches may nominate one athlete as Athlete of the Week and one girl and one boy are chosen from among the nominees. Recipients for the week of Sept. 19 were Keegan Syron (football) and Vivian Mantzopoulos (volleyball) and for the week of Sept. 26, Jillian Golden (soccer) and Educardo Sanchez (soccer). Congratulations!

I’m starting ‘happy birthdays’ with wish for June Harris, one of the dearest friends a person could ever hope to have, on Oct. 6. I wish her a day that brings all the happiness she deserves. Also celebrating on the 6th are Angela Jacobi, Mike Connolly and Dawn Angevine. Wishes also go out to Robbie Staron, Meghan Caffery Philips and Jackson Baker, Oct. 7; Ashley Andrews, Samantha Riemer, Michael Daly, Shawn Volinski, Anthony Nichols and Lucille Naar-Saladino, Oct. 8; Colin Ratsey and Arnold Golz on the 9th; Leah Walker, Brian Dinizio, John Schott, Brigette Mazzaferro, Paul Dinizio, my cousin Don Bondarchuk and Lori Corazzini Peck on the 10th; Diana Moore, Monica Merritt and Sarah McNamara on the 11th; my absolutely wonderful daughter-in-law, Lori Dinizio, as well as Rich Loeb and Kim Moore on the 12th; Stephanie Clark on the 13th; Jim’s uncle Tony Dinizio on the 14th; and MaryAnn Jaeger on the 15th.

Belated anniversary wishes to Allison and Kip Skrezec, who celebrated their 20th on Oct. 4. Also celebrating are Cherie and Dick Hulse on the 6th; Mayor George Hubbard and his wife, Kathy, on the 9th; Jim’s aunt and uncle Mary Jane and Tony Dinizio on the 10th; Jeanette and Anton Volinski, Sue and Scott Klipp and Kelly and Cliff Harris, all on the 11th; Pudge and Sooty Jimenez and Carla and Gary Blasko on the 12th; and our wonderful friends Barbara and Steve Damiani on the 15th.

