Pearl Cottage pop-up store comes to Southold

Add another business to Southold’s growing list of vintage furniture and home goods shops.

Sisters Laura Hansen and Susan Hansen Fasano are bringing their country chic style to Main Road in the form of their pop-up store, Pearl Cottage, which opens today.

“This is really a culmination of what we like, rustic and refined,” Susan said. “We mix in a little bit of the new amongst the old.”

Specializing in vintage and repurposed furniture, home accents and gifts, the rustic part includes unfinished wood furniture, large baskets and thick wool blankets. Refined items include beautiful linens, scented soaps and candles.

Prices for their items range from $6 to $1,500 for some of the larger furniture pieces.

Read more on northforker.com

Comments

comments