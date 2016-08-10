Blotter: Donald Trump political signs stolen from Route 48 yard

A “highly intoxicated” passenger in a red Jeep stole two Donald Trump political signs from a property in Mattituck last Monday, Sept. 26, according to a police report.

The owner of the house on Route 48 said the signs were taken from his front yard about 9:30 a.m. by the passenger, whom he described as a middle-aged man, and tossed into the back of the Jeep.

The Jeep drove off westbound on Route 48, but the victim said he was unable to make out the license plate.

• Three signs were taken from a Southold winery this weekend, according to a police report.

The owner of Croteaux Vineyards on South Harbor Road called police Tuesday and said the three signs — an open/closed sign, a sign banning buses and limos and a sign stating the vineyard’s hours — were taken from the outside fence at the property sometime between Sept. 22 and 23, according to the police report. The signs were estimated to be worth $250 in total, police said.

• Five students at Mattituck High School had about $300 in cash stolen from the school’s locker room, according to a report made last Monday afternoon.

An assistant principal at the school called police to report the theft at about 2:20 p.m., police said. A police investigation into the alleged larcenies is ongoing, according to the report.

• An assault was reported on Main Road in Southold Saturday morning, according to a police summary report. Southold police did not release additional information about the incident, saying case documentation had not yet been finalized. No arrests were reported.

• A person was reported missing in Greenport at 4:29 p.m. Saturday, according to a police summary report. Southold police did not release additional information about that incident as well, also saying the case reports had not been finalized.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

