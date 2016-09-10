In August, we put out a call for People of the Year nominees. With just one month until our deadline for submissions, we’re once again asking for the community’s help in finding this year’s recipients.

As we explained previously, moving our submission deadline up to Wednesday, Nov. 9, enables us to better prepare for a ceremony that now includes video packages on each winner.

With an earlier deadline, our editorial team can begin gathering material for those videos much sooner.

[Video, photos: The Suffolk Times fetes its People of the Year]

We will still name an educator, businessperson, community leader, public servant, sports and overall person of the year in the first issue of 2017. For the third year, our northforker of the year award will also honor someone working in the local food, wine, hospitality, entertainment or agricultural industries.

With their heartfelt nominations, our readers have always played perhaps the most important role in the selection process. Last year, they helped us choose a wide array of worthy recipients, including a Mattituck deli owner who always gives of herself to help people in the community, a baseball team that accomplished the rare feat of winning a state championship and a pioneer of the North Fork’s farm-to-table movement.

We realize there are a great many people doing big things in their community who don’t seek the spotlight. As a result, the work they do is hardly noticed. That’s who we’re talking about. Do you know such a person? Let us know.

Nominations can be mailed to executive editor Grant Parpan at P.O. Box 1500, Mattituck, NY 11952. Or you can email him at [email protected].

Tell us why the person or group you are nominating is deserving — and please be sure to give us your phone number so we can follow up.

