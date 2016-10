A Mattituck woman was charged with petit larceny after reportedly stealing items from CVS in Mattituck Wednesday, Southold Town police said.

Maria Starostova, 31, was found to be in possession of various stolen items from the CVS, police said. A data check revealed she had an active bench warrant out of Sag Harbor. Ms. Starostova posted bail for the misdemeanor petit larceny charge and was then turned over to Sag Harbor Police.

