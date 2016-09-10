Julia B. LoRusso of Jamesport died Oct. 2, 2016 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport at the age of 93.

Born in North Bellmore Oct. 3, 1922, to Anna (Merder) and Eugene Traugott, she lived in the Wantagh – Merrick area before moving east to Noyac.

She was a devoted housewife who loved to cook and clean said family members.

Predeceased by her husband Angelo in 1995 and son Robert in 1994, she is survived by her daughter Janice LoRusso of Jamesport and grandson, Steven Braverman and great-grandchildren, Julia and Samuel Braverman all of Cutchogue.

The family received visitors on Oct. 5 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Religious services were conducted on Oct. 6 by Pastor Richie King of the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. Interment followed at Oakland Cemetery in Sag Harbor.