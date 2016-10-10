Cops: Southold man faces felony DWI charge

A Southold man with a prior DWI conviction was arrested Sunday for drunk driving, Southold Town police said.

Hector Castellon, 49, was stopped on Main Road in Mattituck shortly after 3 p.m. after police observed him driving his 2013 Ford pickup onto the shoulder, police said. An investigation revealed Mr. Castellon was intoxicated, police said.

He was charged with a felony because of a 2013 conviction for DWI, police said. His vehicle was also seized.

He was charged with DWI, unlicensed operation and a traffic violation, police said. He was held for arraignment.

