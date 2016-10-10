Cops: Bronx man used forged Oxycodone prescription at Mattituck pharmacy

A Bronx man was arrested Monday on felony charges after he attempted to use a forged prescription for 120 Oxycodone pills at Rite Aid in Mattituck, according to a police press release.

Tynel Williams, 23, entered the pharmacy shortly before 3 p.m. when he used a false name and driver’s license to obtain the prescription drug, Southold Town police said.

After Mr. Williams left the store, police located him, searched his vehicle and found he had several forged prescriptions, as well as other people’s identifications, officials said.

Mr. Williams was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal impersonation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

Photo credit: Southold Town Police Department

