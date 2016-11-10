Greenport resident Frances Pakula Kozlowsky, formerly of Peconic and East Meadow, died Oct. 9 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 87.

The daughter of Vincent and Josephine Kurkulones Pakula, she was born April 2, 1929, in Hempstead.

Ms. Kozlowsky received a Bachelor of Arts in 1966 and a Master of Arts in 1971 from Hofstra University. She was a former paralegal for the Village of Hempstead and a faculty member of East Meadow High School.

She was a member and former officer of the North Fork Audubon Society, a member of Southold Historical Society and the Southold-Peconic Seniors Club and a former member of the Association of University Women, League of Women Voters and the St. Ladislaus Christian Mothers Society in Hempstead.

Predeceased by her husband, Alex, in 2004 and her children Kathleen Schoemaker and Paul, Ms. Kozlowsky is survived by her daughter Terese Fernandez of Spain; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

