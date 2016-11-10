John T. Beck Jr., 56, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 7, 2016.

He was the husband of Patricia E. Sullivan Beck, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage this past Jan. 14. Born in Jamaica, Queens, he was the son of Marilyn Kennedy Beck of Lancaster and the late John T. Beck Sr.

John had worked as a mechanic for the past two years for Spartan ERV of Ephrata. Prior to that, he had worked as a mechanic in New York for various companies.

Having a great sense of humor, John was known as a jokester and was always willing to help out someone in need. He enjoyed using his computer, gardening — especially vegetables — and loved his cat, Angel. His greatest love was for his family.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Kevin W. Beck, of Ohio; his sisters, Barbara Karmolowicz of Rebuck, Pa., Deborah Donahue of Lancaster and Cheryl Chaput of Florida; and his brother, Kenneth Beck, of Tennessee.

Friends were received Oct. 12 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory in Lititz, Pa., where a funeral service followed at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

This is a paid notice.

