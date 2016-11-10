Anna K. Cummings of Cutchogue died Oct. 9 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 78.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 13, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Cremation will be private.

Memorial contributions to Birthright of Southold, the Marian Council Columbiettes in Cutchogue or St. Patrick R.C. Church would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

