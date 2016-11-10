Reiter memorial set

A Celebration of Life for Captain Theodore “Ted” Reiter, formerly of Greenport, will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Island’s End Golf and Country Club in Greenport.
Mr. Reiter died July 15, 2016, in North Carolina at the age of 91.
Anna K. Cummings of Cutchogue died Oct. 9 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 78.
Lifelong Cutchogue resident Nancy A. Pester passed away Oct. 11, 2016, at her home. Born in Greenport Nov. 25, 1955,…
Edward Tomaszewski of Riverhead died Oct. 9 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. He was 92.