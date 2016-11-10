Obituaries

Reiter memorial set

10/11/2016
A Celebration of Life for Captain Theodore “Ted” Reiter, formerly of Greenport, will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Island’s End Golf and Country Club in Greenport.

Mr. Reiter died July 15, 2016, in North Carolina at the age of 91.

 

