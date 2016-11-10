Town using boulders to protect bluffs at Nassau Point in Cutchogue

The Southold Town Highway Department will be working at Nassau Point in Cutchogue for the next few days to mitigate erosion by adding boulders to the bluffs.

The project, which is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), started Tuesday and work is expected to continue for about three days between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The boulders will be used to protect the bluff from storms and erosion, said town engineer James Richter.

“We’re basically armoring the road end,” he said. “We’re going to be putting large stones at the face of the bluff.”

The town has already completed several road end projects that will be reimbursed by FEMA, including Indian Neck Road in Peconic and Skippers Lane in Orient, said Southold Town Highway Superintendent Vincent Orlando.

Highway workers have also been replacing different culvert pipes that were damaged during Superstorm Sandy, he added.

“The town engineers have designed these new type of road ends that will deflect and diffuse the energy of the water as it hits the beaches,” Mr. Orlando said. “Superstorm Sandy destroyed a lot of things on the south side. As you rebuild it, you have to also harden shorelines so it doesn’t happen again.”

[email protected]

Photo credit: Krysten Massa

Comments

comments