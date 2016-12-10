Cops: Two men shot paintball at Greenport High School student

A Greenport High School student’s backpack was shot with a paintball by two young men from Southold who told police they targeted the student because they “do not like him,” according to a police report.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. last Monday outside a Greenport convenience store by two young men driving a tan pickup truck with an ATV in back, police said. Authorities eventually located the truck on Moore’s Lane while the driver was committing traffic violations, police said.

The two young men admitted they shot at the student, who was uninjured, police said. The driver was issued traffic tickets for driving infractions, while his passenger was turned over to his mother, who brought him home.

The paintball gun and paintballs were handed over to police by the mother of one the young men, who told police to destroy them.

