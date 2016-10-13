Musical ‘First Date’ opens at North Fork Community Theatre

The musical comedy “First Date” will open Thursday, Oct. 13, at North Fork Community Theatre in Mattituck. Performances will continue Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30.

The story line: Aaron has never dated a stranger, while Casey is a serial romancer. The two meet on a blind date, along with various characters from their past and possible future. The show contains adult content.

The production is directed by Chris Fretto, with musical direction by Karen Hochstedler. The cast features Nicole Bianco as Casey, Sam Notaro as Aaron and Brendan Noble, Laura Meade, Ralph D’Ambrose, Julia Pulick and Manning Dandridge.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. A reception will be held at 7 p.m. opening night, featuring photographs by Bridget Elkin, available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds will go toward NFCT’s renovation campaign. Tickets are $25, ($20 student rush admission 10 minutes before curtain time, depending on availability). Call 631-298-6328 or visit nfct.com for tickets.

Top photo caption: Nicole Bianco and Sam Notaro in a scene from North Fork Community Theatre’s production of ‘First Date: The Musical,’ which opens Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Mattituck theater. Performances continue Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 30. (Credit: North Fork Community Theatre courtesy photo)

Scroll down for more photos from the production:

