Blotter: Southold man charged with felony DWI on Main Road

A Southold man with a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated was arrested Sunday for drunk driving, Southold Town police said.

Hector Castellon, 49, was stopped on Main Road in Mattituck shortly after 3 p.m. after police received a 911 call reporting a 2013 Ford pickup driving erratically, officials said. A police officer found the truck driving onto the shoulder and stopped Mr. Castello, police said.

An investigation reportedly revealed Mr. Castellon was intoxicated. He was charged with felony DWI due to a 2013 DWI conviction, along with unlicensed operation and a traffic violation, police said. His vehicle was also seized.

• A man stole two cans of Steel Reserve beer from a Greenport convenience store by hiding the drinks in his waistband, according to a police report.

On Saturday night, an employee at Layyah on Front Street said a man left the store around 7:30 p.m. without paying for the beer. Video surveillance showed he took the beers out of a cooler and hid them in his pants, police said.

No arrest was immediately reported. The two beers were worth $8, police said.

• A Mattituck woman was charged with petit larceny after she stole items from CVS in Mattituck last Wednesday, police said.

Maria Starostova, 31, was found to be in possession of various stolen items from store, police said. A data check revealed she had an active bench warrant out of Sag Harbor. Ms. Starostova posted bail for the misdemeanor petit larceny charge and was turned over to Sag Harbor police, authorities said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

