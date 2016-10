El Galéon, a replica of a 16th century Spanish galleon, is expected to dock in Greenport Harbor on Monday, according to village officials.

The tall ship is currently docked in Oyster Bay, according to its Facebook page, and its home port is Saint Augustine, Fla.

Read more about the ship’s visit to Greenport on northforker.com.

Photo credit: Allen Forest/Flickr

