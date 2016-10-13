Ekaterini Sakarellos of Greenport died Oct. 9 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 88.

The daughter of John and Elizabeth (Pappadopoulou) Pedtridis, she was born March 6, 1928, in Russia.

Family members said Ms. Sakarellos was a homemaker and a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed cooking.

Predeceased by her husband, Georgios in 2015, Ms. Sakarellos is survived by her son, Konstantino, of Queens and her daughter, Elizabeth, of Greenport and two daughters.

Cremation was private, with internment following at East Marion Cemetery.

Arrangements were in the care of Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to jw.org.

Comments

comments