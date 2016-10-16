Health Column: PBMC unveils new fitness facility for employees

Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead unveiled its new on-site gym Oct. 4. The fitness facility, which features cardio machines and free weights, is exclusively for employees and serves as a platform for other Employee Wellness initiatives, hospital officials announced.

The gym, which employees raised $52,000 over the course of six weeks to create, previously served as a physical therapy area. The 450-square-foot space features a treadmill, rowing and elliptical machine, “next-generation” weight bench and two locker rooms.

Todd Gates, president of MCore Functional Training Systems of Hampton Bays, put together the fitness equipment. He said he concentrated on making the gym functional and efficient, using a minimal amount of space but offering multiple exercise choices.

During last week’s ribbon cutting, Patty Ward, a 10-year assistant physical therapist, tried out the elliptical machine.

“They did a great job,” she said. “I will absolutely use this.”

Top photo: Darrien Garay, center, special gifts officer with Peconic Bay Medical Center’s foundation office, speaks at last Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting for the Riverhead hospital’s new employee gym as CEO Andy Mitchell, left, gets ready to cut the ribbon and Todd Gates of MCore Fitness films the event with his phone. (Credit: Barbaraellen Koch)

Comments

comments