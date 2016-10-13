Mattituck news: All Class Reunion next year?

Many Mattituck High School alumni return for homecoming weekend to root for the home soccer team on the sidelines. I was recently contacted by Denise Goehringer-Geis, Class of 1991, who is working with several other alums to plan an MHS All Class Reunion next July. Anyone interested in representing their class in planning this event or donating toward the reunion can email Denise at [email protected] or text her at 516-527-3318. This sounds like it could be a great success if people step up to make it happen.

Besides the annual soccer games this weekend, the Tucker Bowl will be held Friday night, Oct. 14, following a bonfire. This multi-grade competition has become a fun tradition for all to attend. The game marks the conclusion of Spirit Week, which consisted of PJ Day, America Day, Tourist Day and Farmers/Animal Day and ended with Blue/Gold Day. Traditions are what make Mattituck the school we love.

The Old Town Arts And Crafts Guild will host an arts and craft fair on the Guild grounds this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rain date is Oct. 16. There’s something for everyone at this event.

The Rotary Club of Southold will host its annual scallop dinner on Oct. 25 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Soundview restaurant. The cost is $25 and takeout orders will be available. Tickets can be purchased from any Southold Rotarian or at the door.

Just a reminder: CAST welcomes everyone to an open house and ribbon-cutting Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2:30 p.m. at its new office, 316 Front St. in Greenport.

Our PTSA works hard to provide events, equipment, scholarships and other things for our kids. Come to the next meeting Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. Principal Shawn Petretti will be the guest for the evening.

Birthdays abound during October. Happy wishes go to Mallaigh Collins, Sean McDonald, Robyn Krupski, Carter Montgomery, Erin Mulrain, Dot Pfaff, Dan Brisotti, Jake Gamberg, Ryan Wilsberg, Christine Zaweski, Carl Timpone, Joe Pfaff, Megan Collins, Corrine Araneo and Casey Binkowski, plus special wishes to Barbara Lazzaro on the 18th.

Seventh- and eighth-graders looking for an evening of fun are invited to join in Open Gym Night Friday, Oct. 21. Enjoy an evening of friends and fun.

Best wishes to Kirsten (Ianno) and Adam Sumner, who were married recently in a quaint white church in Babylon. Kirsten’s high-school friend Dana Kowalsik sang “Ava Maria” and “How Great Thou Art” during the ceremony. An elegant reception followed at Woodbury Country Club. The happy couple then enjoyed a honeymoon in Barbados. Congratulations and may all your dreams come true!

Contact Mattituck columnist Pat Arslanian at [email protected] or 631-298-8489.

