Oysterponds news: Vote on the Orient Plan

The Orient Association will hold two important meetings this week to outline and vote on the Orient Plan, which addresses issues presented to the association as important to the hamlet. The plan comprises statements of policy that, if adopted, could lead to specific laws and regulations. The forums will be held at Poquatuck Hall Saturday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. (refreshments at 9:30) and Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. (refreshments at 6:30). Ballots have been mailed to the community. For more information, email [email protected]

Floyd Memorial Library presents “Greenport Under Sapphire Skies,” an exhibit of photographs by East Marioneer Bill Stamatis. His work was inspired by the 1958 hit song “Twilight Time.” The photos depict Greenport and surrounding areas at twilight and reveal colors and lights that are rarely noticed by the naked eye in daylight. An opening reception is set for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. and the exhibit runs until Nov. 20. You can also see the photographs on Bill’s website, northforklight.com/twilight.

You’re in for a treat this Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. when the Orient Express — featuring musicians Roma Baran, Gideon D’Arcangelo, Helen Hooke, Grayson Murphy and Deb Roth — performs at Poquatuck Hall. Admission is $10, which benefits Oysterponds Community Activities and Poquatuck Hall. It promises to be a delightful evening of songs and fun.

As most of you know, OCA supports the upkeep of all our village monuments. Once again, folks are starting to post tag sale and real estate signs in the area surrounding the Civil War monuments at the head of Village Lane. This is disrespectful. Please refrain from putting your notices there and find another spot. Much appreciated in advance.

I missed wishing former longtime Orienteer Mary Tuthill a happy 103rd birthday Sept. 30. It warms my heart to see how much love is shared with this woman as she sits in the front row at 4 p.m. Mass at St. Agnes; everyone who knows her stops to share a kiss or a handshake. She has earned that respect for a lot more than age. Belated happy birthday, special lady!

Another former Orienteer celebrating a significant birthday is Eileen Haggerty, who turned 95 years young last week. Congratulations!

That solidifies my theory once again that Orient is the place where elderly people come to visit their parents. It is something in the air!

The folks at Orient Congregational Church are in the process of big plans for their 300th anniversary celebration, scheduled for Aug. 11-13, 2017. They’ve set up a lot of committees. If you’d like to participate in this historic weekend, call chairman Joe Papa at 631-323-2537 or email him at [email protected]

Many thanks to Cheryl Kaiser, JoAnn DeSalvo and Karen Munson, who were the movers and shakers behind the Orient Congregational Community Garden. They’ve harvested their last crop of the season and look forward to cranking it up again in the spring. The beneficiary for much of their produce was Sister Margaret Smyth and the North Fork Spanish Apostolate. God bless you, ladies, for your hard work.

Emily Halligan checked in Saturday with a fun small world. Her daughter-in-law Martha Stahl, CEO of Planned Parenthood in Montana, recently attended an event there and became engaged in conversation with a couple who were former Orienteers. I knew right away who she’d met, since Judith Watkins and Roger Ahrens are much missed here. Speaking of much missed, Martha’s husband, Bill Stahl, is a nephew of Peg Nelson, who is sorely missed by many in Oysterponds.

Prayers of thanksgiving for the many snowbirds who were spared Matthew’s wrath last week. The original path had a bull’s-eye on the Treasure Coast, to which most of us migrate. Please ask blessings for those who weren’t as lucky.

Contact Oysterponds columnist Carol Gillooly at [email protected] or 631-323-3899.

