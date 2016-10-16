Wedding: Melissa Malkush and Don Peters

Michael and Carol Malkush of Cutchogue have announced the marriage of their daughter Melissa to Don Peters, son of Ron and Pat Peters of Newtown, Ohio. The ceremony took place at New Suffolk Beach Sept. 10. The reception was held in the Malkushes’ backyard in Cutchogue.

Melissa is a graduate of Wake Forest University. She works for Norell Prosthetics. Don is a graduate of Ohio State University. He works for Trevet Civil and Environmental Engineering.

After honeymooning in Belize, they returned to their home in San Diego, Calif.

Comments

comments