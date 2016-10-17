LIRR bridge on Bridge Lane in Cutchogue to close for repairs

The eponymous Long Island Rail Road bridge on Bridge Lane in Cutchogue will be closed later this month for repairs, according to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The LIRR will be replacing the bridge’s timber frame and decking over two consecutive Saturdays, said spokesperson Salvatore Arena. Work will begin late Friday, Oct. 21, and continue throughout the day Saturday, Oct. 22.

The same pattern of work will continue Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, he said. Half the bridge will be completed over one weekend, while the other half will be finished the following Saturday.

During construction, the bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic, Mr. Arena said. The rest of the street will remain open.

The repairs won’t affect LIRR service, he added.

“Since Greenport trains do not run very often, there is plenty of time to work on the bridge and they can always stop work for the brief passing of a train if that is necessary,” he said.

Photo: A cyclist rides across the Long Island Rail Road bridge on Bridge Lane in Cutchogue Tuesday evening. The bridge will be closed later this month for repairs, authorities said. (Credit: Paul Squire)

