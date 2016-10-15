Football: Little wriggle room for Porters following loss

With two games remaining in the regular season, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck high school football coach Jack Martilotta believes his team has one path to the playoffs. “We got to win out,” he said.

The Porters (3-3 Suffolk County Division IV) have home games remaining against Port Jefferson and Southampton/Pierson.



A win on Saturday would have been asking a lot of Greenport. Not only did they face Mount Sinai. but it was the Mustangs’ homecoming game, with all the juice that gives to the home team.

If the Porters were hoping to crash the party, it didn’t happen. The homecoming king, Jason Shlonsky, passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Mount Sinai romped, 34-14.

Mike Carneiro ran for 122 yards from 10 carries for Mount Sinai (3-3), which also received touchdowns runs from JoJo Pirreca (a 38-yarder) and Richard Harris (an 18-yard sweep).

Mount Sinai jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. After Shlonsky’s four-yard plunge into the end zone, he opened the Mustangs’ next possession with a 41-yard pass to the streaking Andrew Fiore, who took the ball in for the score.

Shlonsky (3-of-4, 109 yards) threw a 20-yard pass to Jared Donnelly in the third quarter for his second TD pass.

Trailing 21-0, Greenport got on the scoreboard when Sean Sepenoski connected with Jordan Fonseca on a 48-yard pass 7 minutes, 11 seconds into the third quarter.

The Porters were down, 34-6, by the time Jake Skrezec (12 carries, 72 yards) took off on a 53-yard dash for a touchdown, followed by his two-point run, with 7:38 left in the game.

[email protected]

Photo caption: For Greenport/Southold/Mattituck to reach the playoffs, coach Jack Martilotta believes the Porters must win their final two regular-season games. (Credit: Bob Liepa)

Comments

comments