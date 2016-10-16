One minute on the North Fork: New Suffolk

There are few places on the North Fork more beautiful than New Suffolk.

From the scenic drive along the causeway to the foot of the waterfront, beauty abounds in this small hamlet of fewer than 200 households.

With no main thoroughfares intersecting, New Suffolk’s views instead stretch across the Peconic Bay to Robins Island and the South Fork. Its waterfront was home to the USS Holland, the first commissioned submarine in the U.S. Navy, at the turn of the last century.

Today, the hamlet is noted for its beach, the non-profit waterfront property, two restaurants, a small schoolhouse and the quaint post office. The hamlet also hosts a Fourth of July Parade and community barbecue to rival any other small town.

Most of all though, what people recall about New Suffolk after they visit, is its peace and scenic allure.

One minute on the North Fork is a new series of six, 10-second clips filmed in one general area over a one-hour period. It will appear each Sunday on northforker.com.

