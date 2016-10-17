Aaron Paul spotted in Greenport filming ‘The Path’

Aaron Paul, who you probably know best as Jesse Pinkman from “Breaking Bad,” was spotted on the North Fork Monday morning while filming scenes for the Hulu series “The Path.”

Rena Wilhelm, owner of The Weathered Barn, snapped the above photo of Paul and co-star Rockmond Dunbar filming in front of her Front Street shop.

A location scout dropped off his business card at the store several weeks ago, said Wilhelm, who is a fan of the series. She said she played it cool when she reached out to the scout and didn’t mention her love of the show or its star.

“I’m a huge, huge fan of Aaron Paul,” she told us. He and his wife Lauren Parsekian even stopped in her store and posed for selfies with Wilhelm and Lucharito’s bartender Sterling Smiley.

Read more on northforker.com

Courtesy photo: Aaron Paul and Rockmond Dunbar on Greenport’s Front Street Monday morning. (Credit: Rena Wilhelm)

Comments

comments