Lifelong Southold resident Kenneth Lee “Soup” Dickerson died at his home on Oct. 15, 2016. He was 88.

He was born Aug. 25, 1928, in Southold to Kenneth Orneau and Rhoda Jeanette (Foster) Dickerson.

During the Korean Conflict, “Soup” served for three years in the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged as a first lieutenant.

“Soup” was the owner/operator of K.L. Dickerson Excavating for 40 years and enjoyed membership in the Mattituck Gun Club, Southold American Legion Post 803 and Southold Fire Department. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his wife Shirley Elizabeth (née Worthington), he is survived by his children: Kenneth Lee Dickerson Jr. of Cutchogue, Susan Elizabeth Dickerson of Fredericksburg, Va. and Thomas Mark Dickerson of Southold and two grandchildren, Julia and Samuel Dickerson. He was also predeceased by his brother: Earl Orneau Dickerson.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. American Legion services will be held at 5:15, Southold Fire Department services at 6:45 and religious services at 7 p.m. conducted by the Rev. Peter J. Kelley. Interment will be private at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department or Southold American Legion Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

