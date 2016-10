William R. Killian of Mattituck died at his home Oct. 14. He was 94.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Donations to Mattituck or Southold fire department rescue squads would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

