Grimes memorial set

A memorial Mass for Carroll A. Grimes of Southold will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold.
Ms. Grimes died Aug. 29 at the age of 85.
Lifelong South Jamesport resident Chester S. Friszolowski died Oct. 16 at Acadia Care Center in Riverhead. He was 95. Comments…
Isabella Wilson of Cutchogue died Oct. 15, 2016. She was 84. Comments comments
William R. Killian, retired U.S. Air Force chief master sergeant passed away Oct. 14, 2016, with his family by his…
