Rose Eileen Colombini of East Marion died Oct. 17 at her home. She was 94.

The daughter of Thomas and Helen (Moore) Grimaldi, she was born May 27, 1922, in the Bronx.

Ms. Colombini served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. She worked as a secretary for the Bayport-Blue Point School District.

Ms. Colombini was a member of the St. Agnes Rosary Society, The Suffolk Seagulls, and was a Cedars Golf Club “Cedarette.” Family members said she enjoyed golf and singing.

Predeceased by her husband, Renato, in 2002, she is survived by her six children, Peter and Maryanne, both of Manorville, Barbara Cavanaugh of Blue Point, Joanne Colombini and Jane Hughes, both of Sayville and Ray, of East Marion; her sister, Constance LaRocco of Florida; 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to John’s Place, the homeless ministry at St. Agnes R.C. Church.

