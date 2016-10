Edward “Kazzy” Kaczmarek died Oct. 17 at his home. He was 65.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 21, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private. Interment with military honors will take place Monday, Oct. 24, at noon, at Calverton National Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments