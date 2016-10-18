Vincent Contento

Vincent “Jimmy” Contento of Orient died Oct. 17 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. He was 88.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with services at 2:30 p.m. A funeral Mass will take place at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport.

