Honor a veteran by purchasing a flag through Southold’s Class of 2020

Southold High School’s Class of 2020 is selling flags to honor veterans, current service members or ROTC cadets. Flags will be displayed on the school’s Memorial Meadow Field of Flags Nov. 5 through Dec. 8 and will be available for pickup by sponsors Dec. 9.

A standard American flag with a personalized ribbon is available for $25 and a limited number of U.S. military branch flags with personalized ribbons are available for $50. Information such as honoree name, service branch, dates, rank, places and other information may be included on the ribbon.

To purchase, send a check payable to Southold High School by Nov. 1 to C. Imbriano, freshman class advisor, Southold Jr./Sr. High School, P.O. Box 420, Southold, NY 11971 or drop payment off at the school office. Be sure to include information for the personalized ribbon, as well as your phone number and email address.

For more information, email Christine Imbriano, [email protected].

Comments

comments