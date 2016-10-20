Southold news: Carve a pumpkin for the Pumpkin Patch

In my last column, I asked what words drove your life. I’d love to hear your answers. Patience and acceptance are still mine.

Belated birthday wishes go out to Kristen Mullen, who turned 20 Oct. 11. I also think her mom, Beth, had a birthday the next day, but she won’t tell me. Happy birthday to both Mullen ladies! Birthdays are also in the calendar for Gabriella Bifulco, Oct. 20; Rob Kettenbiel, Cathy Campbell and Ajsia Martocchia, Oct. 21; Michelle Feeley, Susan Connolly and Skylar Kaelin, Oct. 22; Carol Szynaka and Sandy Kollen, Oct. 25; Rich Conrardy and Sally Wolfe, Oct. 26; Jack Giovanniello, Laura Baxendale and Virginia Gilmore on Halloween; and Sarah Reilly, Nov. 2.

Happy 60th anniversary to Dr. and Mrs. Ronald Yedloutschnig on Oct. 26. Congratulations!

The Southold animal shelter is very much in need of dry dog and cat food. If you’re a rabbit lover, they also have a very nice female rabbit up for adoption. Call 631-765-1811, ext. 1.

Be on the lookout for stickers in the windows of local businesses that support the Southold Music Boosters and thank the owners for their commitment to our children. Parents and residents can also become sponsors by visiting the Music Boosters’ portion of the school website.

Congratulations to Christie Staples and Anthony Losquadro, who became engaged on Columbus Day. Anthony had a little help from their dog. Sounds like a great story.

Similar congratulations to Mary Grace Matthaei and Michael Mancz, who got engaged at sunrise last Sunday at the Montauk lighthouse. MaryGrace is currently pursuing her R.N. degree at Stony Brook. Mike is assistant golf pro at North Fork Country Club.

Last weekend was packed with weddings. David van Popering married Justine Haupt at Founders Landing, Kathy Hansen and Henry Stepnoski said “I do” at Orient by the Sea and Emily Miller and Keith Fialkowski tied the knot at her father’s house. Congratulations to you all.

The Memorial Meadow Field of Flags at Southold High School is underway. The front lawn will be decorated with flags honoring veterans, current service personnel and ROTC students. You can sponsor a standard-sized flag for $25 or a specific service branch for $50. Proceeds go to a local veterans organization and the Class of 2020. Contact Christine Imbiano at [email protected] Money is due Nov. 1 and flags can be picked up Dec. 9.

Southold Free Library’s updated website includes many beautiful photos by Randee Daddona. Take some time to get acquainted with it. You can even register online for library programs!

The Southold Rotary Club’s annual scallop dinner at the Soundview Restaurant is Tuesday, Oct. 25, from noon to 8 p.m. You may substitute half a roasted chicken. Tickets are available from any Rotarian or at the door for $25 plus gratuity.

The Southold-Greenport Drama Club presents “Almost, Maine” in the district auditorium next Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. Tickets at the door are $10 for adults and $6 for students and seniors.

The Southold PTA Book Fair at the elementary school is Oct. 25-27. Students will visit with their teachers and family night is the 27th from 6 to 8 p.m.

The PTA’s Halloween parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. Line up at the firehouse. The route finishes at the elementary building.

The Southold Historical Society’s Pumpkin Patch takes place Sunday and Monday, Oct. 30-31 at the museum complex. Drop off your best carved pumpkins, which will be placed in the yard and lit with LED candles. Donations are welcome. For more information, call 631-765-5500.

My next deadline is noon Sunday, Oct. 30. I will respond to emails or voicemails to be sure I have your content. Take deep breaths when traveling around the area on weekends; that incredible traffic helps local businesses. Leave extra early and be patient. Stop and smell the roses — or, this time of year, smell the mums.

Contact Southold columnist Tina Koslosky at [email protected] or 631-765-2774.

