Greenport news: Birthday wishes abound

The Greenport Teachers Association’s annual fundraising chicken dinner takes place at the Soundview Restaurant Thursday, Nov. 3, from noon to 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased from any Greenport teacher or at the door. Takeout will be available.

Four more Greenport High School athletes were recently honored as Athletes of the Week. Two weeks ago it was Madison Tabor, who was recognized for field hockey, and Remi Droskoski for soccer. This past week titles were handed to Maia Mazzaferro for cheering and Jack Webster for golf. Congratulations!

Speaking of GHS athletics, a sale is underway to build the coffers for a new scoring table that can be used for all indoor sports. Hoodies that say “Greenport Alumni” or “Greenport Porters” are available for $25 in sizes S to XL; 2XL is an additional $2. Only pre-paid orders will be accepted. T-shirts and baseball caps are also available for $10 each while they last. Contact me if you’re interested.

Ann and Joe Milovich are just a little bit happier than when I last wrote my column. On Oct. 3, their son Mike and his wife, Karen, became the proud parents of Taylor Christine, who weighed in at eight pounds, two ounces. Taylor is now resting comfortably at home up-island under the watchful eye and helping hand of big sister Morgan.

Reminder: Southold residents can turn tattered American flags over to the local chapter of the DAR for proper disposal. The group may also be able to replace your flag. Email [email protected] or call 631-298-5988 and leave your name and number.

Time for birthday wishes. This time, they go out to JoJo Moore on Oct. 20; Jessica Michaelis and Matt Verity on the 21st; Donna Dunne, Irma Lekkas, Raymond Haas, Charley Kozora, Sylvia Smith and Dawn Angevine on the 22nd; my cousin Beth Heaney Hamilton and George Cartselos on the 24th; my aunt Helen Heaney, Julie Mazzaferro, DeeDee Olstad and another cousin, Robbie Stewart, on the 25th; Carl Cosby, Will Cosby, Debbie Leden Lincoln and Robin Grattan on the 26th; Anthony Hubbard, another aunt, Vicki Heaney, Bobby Schroeder, Shannon Welch, Angela Paladino and Christian Cusati on the 27th; Antoine Hunter and Dylan DePetro on the 29th; John Williams, Jan Damiani, Nicole Ellerson and Carly and Colby Golz on the 29th; Adele Cassone on the 30th; David Urban on the 31st; Vicky Chute, Taj McKenzie and Nelson Shedrick on Nov. 1; and my dear friend Sally Corwin, “Sooty” Jimenez and Sean McElroy on the 2nd.

Happy anniversary to Lee and David Walker on Oct. 20 and Cheryl and Ron Rock on Nov. 2.

Contact Greenport columnist Joan Dinizio at [email protected] or 631-477-9411.

Comments

comments