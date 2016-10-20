Cutchogue news: Help clean up at Breakwater Beach

This past week marked my 12th anniversary as The Suffolk Times’ Cutchogue and New Suffolk columnist. Our community is unique in its demographics, beautiful setting and residents whose compassion is demonstrated in concern for the environment and the need to help others and support our youth. It has been a humbling experience, as well as an honor and a pleasure.

Group for the East End and Lyrical Children present a family nature scavenger hunt Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the woodlands at Downs Farm Preserve (last hunt begins at 1:30). Picnicking is encouraged. A suggested family donation of $5 is requested. To register, email [email protected]

Group for the East End’s next North Fork coastal cleanup is Sunday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon, at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck. To sign up, email [email protected] or call 631-765-6450, ext. 215.

Everyone has their strong suits, but keeping track of birthdays and anniversaries is not one of mine. Years ago, I wrote of my shortcoming and Ginny Surozenski has been reminding me ever since of her daughter Allison’s birthday. Happy 25th to Allison on Oct. 25.

If you have a birthday or anniversary you’d like to acknowledge, contact me so we may share the good news. I usually respond, but if I don’t please do so again to confirm I received your information.

Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild’s next fair takes place Saturday, Oct. 22, on the Cutchogue Village Green (rain date: Oct. 23). Don’t miss the chance to find that special something.

Does your child have a poetic flair? North Fork students are invited to submit original poems related to peace and friendship for the 10th annual Poetry for Peace program, sponsored by Congregation Tifereth Israel and North Fork Reform Synagogue. Published poets Billy Hands, LB Thompson and Jerry Matovcik will judge the entries. Winning poets will read their pieces to the community and receive a $25 award. The entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 21. Contact Sylvia ([email protected] or 631-765-6182) or Paula (631-477-1234 or [email protected] ) for more information.

Rotary Club of Southold’s annual scallop dinner (with a roasted half-chicken option) is Tuesday, Oct. 25, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Soundview restaurant. Tickets are $25, gratuity not included, from Rotarians or at the door. Takeout is available.

