Authorities: Driver taken to hospital after car hits pole in Mattituck

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a pole on Route 48 in Mattituck, authorities at the scene said.
The woman was driving alone in a Toyota Prius around 5:30 p.m. when her vehicle hit a pole near Elijah’s Lane, Mattituck Fire Department officials said.
The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
As of 5:50 p.m., an eastbound lane remained closed during the rescue efforts.
Details about the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.
Photo credit: Paul Squire