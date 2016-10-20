Authorities: Driver taken to hospital after car hits pole in Mattituck

One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after she crashed her vehicle into a pole on Route 48 in Mattituck, authorities at the scene said.

The woman was driving alone in a Toyota Prius around 5:30 p.m. when her vehicle hit a pole near Elijah’s Lane, Mattituck Fire Department officials said.

The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

As of 5:50 p.m., an eastbound lane remained closed during the rescue efforts.

Details about the cause of the crash weren’t immediately available.

[email protected]

Photo credit: Paul Squire

Comments

comments