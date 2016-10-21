Quintessentials B&B in East Marion hits the market

Quintessentials Bed and Breakfast, located in one of four 19th-century sea captains’ homes in East Marion, recently hit the market.

Longtime owner Sylvia Daley, a finance executive turned innkeeper, is selling the business to focus on her family. The property and business have been listed at $1.2 million.

Built sometime around 1870, the Italianate mansion was home to Captain William Leek and his wife, Angelina, according to Amy Folk of the Southold Historical Society.

The infrastructure has been updated, though much of the original craftsmanship remains. The house features a “treasure trove” of architectural details, according to Douglas Elliman agent Victoria Germaise, including a ribbon of stained oak interwoven in the planks of the wood floors.

