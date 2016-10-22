Blotter: Mugger with knife chased man in Greenport

A Cutchogue man was chased by a mugger wielding a knife in Greenport early Sunday, according to a Southold Town police report.

The victim told police he was walking on Washington Avenue when an unknown man approached him and said, “Give me your money,” then brandished a large kitchen knife, police said. The victim “immediately took off running” and was chased by the man about 12:51 a.m., police said. The victim called 911 and police responded to the scene but were unable to located the alleged mugger.

Detectives were notified to investigate the incident. No arrests were made.

• A Cutchogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Tuckahoe last Wednesday.

After Andrew Lepre, 26, was stopped around 11:40 a.m. on County Road 39 for going 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, police learned he had a suspended license, officials said.

He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Someone broke into a locked car parked at the Southold Town Recreation Center and stole a wallet from a woman’s purse, according to a police report.

The alleged theft was reported around noon last Tuesday, Oct. 11, police said. The victim said she didn’t recall seeing anyone else in the parking lot except a Southold Town employee cleaning up a downed tree. Police interviewed the employee, who said he didn’t see anyone else in the area.

Reported stolen were $100 in cash, the wallet itself and four credit cards, police said. Detectives are investigating the incident.

• A leaf blower worth $300 was stolen from a storage shed at Veterans Park in Mattituck last week, according to a police report filed Oct. 10. Police didn’t list additional information about the alleged theft and no arrests were reported.

• A safe containing $1,500 was reported missing from a vehicle in a Mattituck parking lot Oct. 9, police said.

The owner and an employee at a store in Mattituck Plaza reported the safe missing from a 2005 Honda Odyssey about 9:10 a.m. Police interviewed the two and detectives were taking over the investigation. No arrests were reported.

• Someone stole a bicycle while its owner was shopping in Greenport Village last Thursday, Oct. 13, police said.

The victim told police her black Giant hybrid bicycle with a custom leather seat was stolen from outside a local drug store while she was inside about 3:50 p.m., according to a police report. Surveillance footage from the store didn’t provide a view of where the alleged theft occurred, police said. The bicycle wasn’t immediately located, according to the report.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

