Repaving project to get under way soon in Greenport

The Greenport Village Board has approved a $315,000 road and sidewalk repaving project around Bay and Central avenues and Carpenter Street.

The roadwork could begin as early as later this month, with the board passing the measure in the hopes of getting the project finished before the weather gets too cold, according to village administrator Paul Pallas.

The project would cover the construction of new curbs between Bay Avenue and Central avenues in downtown Greenport. Crews would also build curbs along Carpenter Street from Park Street to Bay Avenue and Carpenter Street would also be paved.

“We’ve talked about this for a while,” said Mayor George Hubbard Jr.

The project will be paid for using reserves from the village’s general fund, Mr. Hubbard said. Mr. Pallas said the board needed to sign off on roadwork Thursday night because an opening in a vendor’s scheduling could have the contract

done as early as next week. If the board had waited, the roadwork could have stalled, he said.

The Village Board will officially authorize the emergency resolution at its regular meeting next Thursday.

