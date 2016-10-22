Cops: Southold man arrested for DWI after crash

A Southold man who was involved in a motor vehicle crash was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Saturday morning, Southold Town police said.

Theodore Renshaw, 26, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident after the incident on Route 25 in front of the American Legion at about 12:30 a.m., police said. Several street signs were damaged in the crash and police tracked down the vehicle at Mr. Renshaw’s home, police said.

He was found to be intoxicated and arrested, police said.

Comments

comments