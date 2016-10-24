8 Hands Farm opens farm-to-butcher shop in Cutchogue

Think of it as the North Fork’s only farm-to-butcher-case experience.

Last month 8 Hands Farm, the 28-acre sustainable livestock and produce operation in Cutchogue, unveiled a new butcher shop in its farm store. A new wraparound glass case is stocked with a rotating selection of fresh, farm-raised meat.

The farm previously only offered its meat, like rack of lamb and pork shoulder, vacuum-packed from its freezer.

“As a kid growing up in Northport my mom would take me to the butcher and I would see the saw dust on the ground. That kind of old school butcher shop is what we wanted to create,” said 8 Hands co-owner Tom Geppel. “We always wanted to take this [operation] to the next level. We’re super excited to have it open”

Photo: The new butcher case at the 8 Hands Farm store in Cutchogue. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

