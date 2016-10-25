‘Respect and Civility’ candlelight vigil planned for Southold

The Southold Town Anti-Bias Task Force is holding a candlelight vigil next month in an effort to become a “bias-free community.”

“Let us join together in solidarity with the right of all people to be respected for who they are and for our community as we strive to become a bias-free community,” the task force’s flyer states.

The “Respect and Civility Candlelight Vigil” is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3:30 p.m. at Silversmith’s Corner in Southold, which is located on Route 25 across the street from the Southold IGA supermarket.

File photo: A local candlelight vigil for Charleston church victims in June 2015. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

