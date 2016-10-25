John L. Moore III, born Nov. 17, 1967, in Manhasset, died suddenly on Oct. 22, 2016, in Southampton.

John was a graduate of Mattituck High School, Class of 1986 where he was an outstanding athlete excelling in soccer, basketball, and baseball. He had a keen interest in art, music and computer science and received an associate degree in audio recording technology from Five Towns College.

John was a master trim carpenter and made his living working in the construction industry for several companies throughout eastern Long Island.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years Laura (Rutkoski) Wall Moore and stepson Michael; his father John L. Moore Jr. and stepmother Lois Moore; aunt and uncle, Carol and Kevin LaTulip of Callawasie Island, S.C. and uncle and aunt, David P. and Janet Moore of Orient and several cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments