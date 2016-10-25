Edward Kaczmarek

Edward “Kazzy” Kaczmarek died Oct. 17, 2016, at his home. He was 65.

He was born in Heyfield, Australia, Jan. 23, 1951, to Stefanja (Mazura) and Jozef Kaczmarek. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1969.

Kazzy was drafted into the U.S. Army in January 1971 and served as a SP4 in the 82nd Airborne Division as first machine gunner.

On Sept. 22, 1973, he married Patricia Rogers at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, and together they made their home in Riverhead.

Kazzy was an employee of Riverhead Building Supply for almost 44 years. He was a member of Riverhead Moose Lodge 1742 and the Hunters Garden Association and also volunteered as a CYO boys and girls basketball coach. He was an avid boater and clammer and all-around handyman.

Kazzy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Patty; two children, Carly Coriano and her husband, David, of Aquebogue, and John Kaczmarek of Riverhead; his grandchildren, who called him “G-Pa,” Isabella and Jacob Coriano; and two brothers, Wesley of Ballston Lake, N.Y., and Peter, of Laguna Niguel, Calif.

The family received visitors Oct. 20 and 21 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment with military honors was held at Calverton National Cemetery on Oct. 24.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

