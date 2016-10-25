Cops: Southold man threatened to kill woman

A Southold man attempted to drag a woman into a wooded area in Greenport Tuesday afternoon and threatened to rape and kill her, Southold Town police said.

The suspect, Jose Amadeo Perez, 38, was arrested on multiple charges, including felony assault, police said. Police responded to Route 25 in Greenport about 3 p.m. after a report of a man physically attacking a woman, police said. Officers found a 27-year-old woman who told police that an unknown man threatened her with a pair of cutting shears, police said.

Police located Mr. Perez in the area and he was arrested and held for arraignment.

He also faces charges of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a felony, second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment.

Top photo: Southold Town police conducting an investigation Tuesday afternoon on Route 25 in Greenport. (Credit: Jen Nuzzo)

Comments

comments