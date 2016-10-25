Esther M. Coppola of Cutchogue died Oct. 20 at Southampton Hospital. She was 88.

The daughter of Wayman and Sophie Smith, she was born Oct. 17, 1928, in Queens and attended John Adams High School in Queens.

On May 20, 1949, she married Charles Coppola in Queens.

Ms. Coppola was a school bus driver for the Brentwood School District.

She volunteered over 5,000 hours as a Pink Lady at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead and was a member of Cutchogue Presbyterian Church and a member of the Transportation Workers Union.

Family members said Ms. Coppola enjoyed watching New York Giants football and New York Rangers hockey and knitting.

Predeceased by her husband in 1999, Ms. Coppola is survived by her children, Barbara McAdam of Cutchogue and Buddy Coppola of Miami; three children and four great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors Oct. 24 at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral service took place Oct. 25 at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. Interment followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutchogue Presbyterian Church.

