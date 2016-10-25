Judy Marshall of Greenport, and a former longtime resident of East Marion, passed away Oct. 21, 2016, at Stony Brook University Hospital after a short, unexpected illness. She was 71.

Judy was born June 29, 1945, in St. Paul, Minn., where she lived and worked until 1978, when she relocated to New York City. She continued to work for 3M Company in New York for a total of 30 years, advancing from secretary to national account sales manager.

Judy is survived by her life partner of 38 years and spouse of three, Lynn Menaker, who was by Judy’s side at her passing. Additionally, Judy is survived by two sisters, Nancy, of Texas, and Tami, of Minnesota, and a brother, David, of Wisconsin.

The love that Judy had for Jessica, James, Mark and Rachael, her nieces and nephews, matched the love a mother would have for her children.

Judy loved her family and friends dearly and filled her time immersed in all things political and in reading, enjoying a good meal and socializing.

What Judy wanted everyone to know was that what she enjoyed most was living life and having fun — and boy, did she ever do that.

No formal service will be held, but an informal memorial will be held at a later time, for all to celebrate the life of a “citiot,” who was actually accepted lovingly by an adoptive community.

Donations to Judy’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

