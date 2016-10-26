Cops: Jamesport woman charged with DWI in Peconic

A Jamesport woman was arrested on a drunken driving charge after she was observed failing to stay in her lane of travel in Peconic early Wednesday, according to Southold Town police.

Virginia Morlock, 57, was driving east on Route 48 near Peconic Lane around 7:50 a.m. when police pulled her over, officials said.

After Ms. Morlock “performed poorly” on field sobriety tests, she was arrested and charged with DWI, police said.

She was held for an arraignment at Southold Town Justice court, officials said.

