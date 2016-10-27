Mattituck news: Program for parents at high school

The magnificent colors surrounding us on the North Fork this time of year are just breathtaking. The overflowing farm stands, pumpkin-littered fields, multi-hued mums and of course the many varied colors of cars making up what has become known as “pumpkin traffic” are all things that make the North Fork a prime destination.

Our kids are our most important resource, so protecting them and being informed is always a priority. Social worker Andrea Nydegger will present a program at Mattituck High School entitled “Raising the Emotionally Intelligent Child” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9. All are welcome to attend.

Another important program for parents will be held at Greenport High School, which is hosting a drug awareness informational session presented by HUGS, Inc. The event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. All North Fork parents are welcome.

Jennifer Reilly recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by people near and dear to her heart. So many helped put a smile on her face, and words were not enough to express how their presence lifted her up and made her feel amazing. A special thank-you to all who helped put sunshine into her day!

Senior Ryan Buchholz has written a play, “Hollows Rising,” which will be performed by the Mattituck Jr. High Players at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18. Admission is $8 or the donation of a nonperishable food item. The play is directed by senior Cheyenne Harris.

Last Tuesday, our seventh-graders bundled up, boarded a bus to Shelter Island and spent the day doing team-building activities with faculty and the staff at Camp Quinipet. This annual day trip allows the class to bond as they prepare to be together for the next six years at Mattituck High School.

Those celebrating birthdays around town are Laura Carroll, Clayton and Kyle Santillo, Emily Talbot, Kyle Pumillo, Wayne Sailor, Megan Cushman, Meghan Ross, MaryLou Araneo and Jay Wesnofske.

Best wishes and congratulations to Tom and Katelyn Clark, who exchanged vows this past weekend in Connecticut surrounded by the love of family and friends.

Happy anniversary wishes go out to Dick and Lee Harned, Maureen and Nick Deegan and Bill and Jackie Wilsberg. A special heartfelt anniversary wish goes to Mr. Wonderful as we celebrate 31 years together on Nov. 10.

Congratulations to ninth-graders Dorothy Condon and Christina Tomao, who were selected for the New York State School Boards Association exhibit, sponsored by the New York State Art Teachers Association. The annual art exhibit displays students’ work to members of local school boards at the School Board Association’s annual conference.

Contact Mattituck columnist Pat Arslanian at [email protected] or 631-298-8489.

Comments

comments